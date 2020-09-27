Indonesia reports 3,874 new coronavirus infections, 78 new deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,874 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 275,213, official data from the COVID-19 task force showed.
The southeast Asian country also reported 78 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,386.
A total of 3,611 people recovered from the virus on Sunday, the data showed, bringing the total number of recoveries to 203,014.
Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens
