FILE PHOTO: Freeport workers gather around a security gate at the Grasberg mine area at Tembagapura, in Indonesia's Papua province, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,906 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and 92 new deaths, data from the country’s coronavirus taskforce showed.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 340,622, while the death tally rose to 12,027, the region’s highest number of fatalities.