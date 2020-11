FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing protective face masks look at a part of an exhibition, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 9 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reports 4,106 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 467,113, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

It recorded 63 COVID-19 deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 15,211.

As of Sunday, 391,991 people have recovered from the virus in Indonesia.