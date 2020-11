FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take a break while collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Genomik Solidaritas Indonesia (GSI) lab, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,173 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking its total number of cases to 452,291, according to the country’s COVID-19 task force.

It also reported 97 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 14,933.