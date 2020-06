FILE PHOTO: Indonesia Muslims wearing protective face masks stand in line before taking part in Friday prayers, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

(Reuters) - Indonesia on Sunday reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.

There were 50 new deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while 10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.