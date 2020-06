Indonesian Muslims are checked with a thermal scanner before taking part in Friday prayers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 703 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 29,521.

There were 49 new deaths, with total COVID-19 fatalities rising to 1,770, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.