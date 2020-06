FILE PHOTO: People are seen wearing protective face masks at a Sudirman train station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported 862 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 45,891.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 36 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,465, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.