FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear walks through a traditional market as swab samples are collected from vendors to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Tuesday its biggest rise in coronavirus deaths with 71 new fatalities, taking the total to 2,876, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also announced 1,293 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 56,385.