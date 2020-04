People prepare food to be distributed for free amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 5,923 and surpassing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 24 new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total to 420, and said Indonesia has performed 42,000 tests for the virus.