FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take blood sample from citizen for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid test in Denpasar, Bali Province, Indonesia in this June 21, 2020 photo taken by Antara. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via Reuters.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 4,168 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 240,687, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data added 112 new deaths, taking the total to 9,448, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.