FILE PHOTO: Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim as others carry signs displaying information about the number of COVID-19 cases on a main road to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday reported 3,622 new coronavirus infections, a record high in daily cases, and 134 new deaths, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The number of new daily deaths reported was the highest since July 22.

That brought the latest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia’s biggest country to 184,268 infections and 7,750 deaths.