Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipments (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, with 8,369 new cases, according to its COVID-19 task force.

This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877. The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.