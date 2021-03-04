Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 million people by June, president says

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

About 38 million doses of vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Southeast Asian country so far and 4.6 million ready-to-use doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine will arrive this month, the president said.