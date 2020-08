FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective mask and a face shield walks at Dunia Fantasi amusement park in Ancol after Indonesian government eased restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,882 new coronavirus infections and 69 additional deaths on Thursday, data from government’s COVID-19 task force showed.

Those brought the total number of cases to 118,753 and deaths to 5,521.

Indonesia’s case tally was surpassed on Thursday by neighbouring Philippines, which with 119,460 coronavirus cases has the most infections in East Asia.