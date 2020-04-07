New U.S. coronavirus infections may level out sooner than predicted: Housing secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is seated to testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Trump administration efforts to remove Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government conservatorship on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development said on Tuesday that hopeful signs of a slowdown in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States suggests new cases could level out sooner than predicted.

“It appears that the number of new cases may be starting to slow down,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, told Fox News Channel. “We may be starting to level out and it’s possible that could occur a little bit before the models have predicted.”