May 19, 2020 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Coronavirus infections in Poland may start to fall: minister

A student of the Medical University in Gdansk, Tomek Witowski, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), holds a swab during the opening of the first in Poland cost free mobile walk-thru test center for collecting swab samples for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Gdansk, in Gdansk, Poland. May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

WARSAW (Reuters) - New coronavirus infections in Poland may start to fall within a week, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday.

“Perhaps in a week it can be said that there is a downward trend in virus infections,” Szumowski told reporters.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Catherine Evans

