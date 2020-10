FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective coverall fills up the form before performing tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing centre in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 13,632 new coronavirus infections on Friday, health ministry data showed, as the government prepared to announce further restrictions to halt the spread of the pandemic.

The ministry also said the number of recorded deaths had fallen to 153 from a record high of 168 a day earlier.