Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in early-stage trial

(Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in healthy volunteers and was shown to be safe in an early-stage trial.

Based on preliminary data, the drug developer said 34 of the 36 volunteers showed overall immunological response rates and most of the side-effects were redness at the site of the shot.

Inovio said the vaccine would undergo trials in a separate study as part of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program.

Inovio’s vaccine is among the dozens of candidates being tested in human trial against the coronavirus.