Inovio developing vaccines to target coronavirus variants

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it was developing next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to the known and potentially the unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Inovio began developing a COVID-19 vaccine last year, but is running behind rivals who have already introduced vaccines in the United States. A late-stage U.S. study of Inovio’s vaccine candidate is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.