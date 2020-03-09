Health News
Pence to meet Tuesday with health insurance representatives

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, speaks during a press conference at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Tuesday with top executives of large health insurance companies, Pence’s office said on Monday amid the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak.

The companies invited include UnitedHealth Group Inc <UNH.N, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem (ANTM.N), a spokeswoman said.

(This story corrects to UnitedHealth Group in paragraph 2)

