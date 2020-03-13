Major U.S. internet firms agree to not cancel service over next 60 days, FCC says

FILE PHOTO: People look at data on their mobiles as background with internet wire cables on switch hub is projected in this picture illustration taken May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that major internet providers — including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc — have agreed to not terminate service for the next 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said after calls with companies and associations the firms have also agreed to waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.