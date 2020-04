FILE PHOTO: A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature, to let her go inside the mall, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak increaed by 90 in the past twenty four hours to 5,481, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran has reached 87,026, he said.