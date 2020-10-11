Iran reports record daily coronavirus death toll of 251

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man wearing a face mask walks on a street after Iranian authorities made it mandatory for all to wear face masks in public following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Tehran Iran October 10, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has registered 251 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a record daily toll, the health ministry said on Sunday, as the total number of identified cases rose above 500,000 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the latest toll took the total death toll to 28,544. There were 3,822 new cases, with the total number of identified cases to date reaching 500,075, she added.