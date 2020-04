FILE PHOTO: A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.

“We had 1,997 new infected cases in the past 24 hours .... there are 3,956 infected people in critical conditions,” spokesman Kianush Jahanpur added.

(Health ministry official corrects figures)