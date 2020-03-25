Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus

Men wear protective face masks and gloves, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as they are seen in a nuts shop in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran may face a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, as some Iranians ignored guidance issued by health officials to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

“Unfortunately some Iranians ignored advice from health ministry officials and travelled during the (Iranian) New Year holidays ... This could cause a second wave of the coronavirus,” Rabiei said, according to state TV.

“All the new trips between cities are banned and violators will be confronted legally.”