A member of the medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Sixty six people have died and 1501 people have been infected by coronavirus in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV.

“The definite latest numbers we have are 523 new infections and 12 new deaths so the total number of those infected is 1501 until now and the number of deaths is 66,” he said.