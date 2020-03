FILE PHOTO: Members of a medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Seventy seven people have died and 2,336 have been infected by the coronavirus, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV on Tuesday.

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus outside of China, where the virus originated.