FILE PHOTO: Firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year holiday, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.

“In the past 24 hours we had 117 new deaths and 3,186 new confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus,” Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to stay at home.