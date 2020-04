FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on the street in Qom, Iran March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iran’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 117 to 4,110, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.

The total number of infected people with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said.