FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical team wears a protective face mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, as he prepares disinfectant liquid to sanitise public places in Tehran, Iran March 05, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354, a rise of 63 in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people were infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.