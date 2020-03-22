Khamenei says U.S. offer to help Iran fight coronavirus is strange

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran March 20, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The offer by the United States to help Iran fight the coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

“Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by America ... their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus,” said Khamenei in a televised speech.

“Iran has the capability to overcome any kind of crisis including coronavirus outbreak.”