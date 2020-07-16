Iraq to reopen airports on July 23, lift curfew after Eid Al-Adha

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq will reopen its airports for scheduled international traffic on July 23, the Higher Committee for Health and Public Safety said on Thursday, after suspending regular commercial flights in March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The country will lift a nationwide night-time curfew after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha and reopen restaurants and malls as long as they implement preventative health and social distancing measures, the committee added in a statement.

It did not provide further details on flights. Some international flights have left Baghdad in recent weeks with passengers needing prior approval to travel.