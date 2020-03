Workers in protective suits spray disinfectants near the gate of Shalamcha Border Crossing, after Iraq shut a border crossing to travellers between Iraq and Iran, Iraq March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

DUBAI - (Reuters) - Iraq confirmed two further deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the total number to six, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 54 so far, according to health officials.