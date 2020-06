FILE PHOTO: A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in the cemetery, wears a protective suit as he hangs masks and gloves to dry them after sterilization at the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May, 25. 2020.REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, with its total approaching 10,000 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

At least 285 people have died of COVID-19 in Iraq, it said.

It recorded 1,006 new cases on Friday, out of a total of 9,846 overall. The cases have tripled in the space of around three weeks.