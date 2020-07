FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects blood samples from passengers at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing center in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s total number of infections from the novel coronavirus passed 100,000 on Thursday as the health ministry said 102,226 cases had been recorded.

At least 4,122 people have died from COVID-19 in Iraq, it said in a statement.

Iraq has often recorded more than 2,000 new cases a day in recent weeks as the spread of the virus has accelerated.