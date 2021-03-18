Ireland expects to decide on AstraZeneca rollout on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expects to announce on Friday its decision on whether to resume the roll-out of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn told journalists.

Ireland temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” after reports of blood clotting.

The EU’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.