June 28, 2020 / 2:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland to keep its 14-day quarantine on British travellers: Sunday Times

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask passes The Norseman pub, as bars across Ireland close voluntarily to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ireland will maintain a 14-day quarantine for travellers from the British mainland in July even as it plans to ease travel restrictions with some countries, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a memo.

The memo with the Irish cabinet committee said it was "highly unlikely" that Britain would be included in Ireland's safe travel list, the report added bit.ly/2VqTm9E.

Ireland plans to lift from July 9 a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries that have also suppressed the coronavirus, the Irish government said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

