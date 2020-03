People walk along Sandymount strand practicing social distancing as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Dublin, Ireland, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose to 1,564 on Wednesday from 1,329 a day earlier, with two more deaths reported to bring the number of fatalities to nine, the health department said.