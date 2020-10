FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing protective face mask walks through the street as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced recommendations that the government implement the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions to Level 5, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the City centre of Galway, Ireland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland reported 1,012 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest daily figure since April and up from an average of 523 over the previous seven days, health department data showed.