World News
September 8, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland reports most daily coronavirus cases since May

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a window displaying a religious statue of the Virgin Mary as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Dublin, Ireland, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Tuesday reported 307 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number of cases reported in one day since mid-May, amid concern that new restrictions could be introduced to the capital, Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said 182 of the new cases were in Dublin, a city that government minister Simon Harris earlier on Tuesday told journalists was at a “delicate point” due to a surge in cases.

Newstalk radio earlier cited government sources as saying additional restrictions may be introduced in Dublin and Limerick if cases continue to increase.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

