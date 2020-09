FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a shuttered pub called Paddy's which is closed due to government restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Galway, Ireland, September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since mid-May and up from an average of 203 cases per day over the previous seven days, health department data showed.