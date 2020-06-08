Business News
June 8, 2020 / 8:46 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Ireland's Fine Gael eyes July stimulus package for business

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Irish Health Minister Simon Harris attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of one of the three parties negotiating to form a new government in Ireland said an additional package of support measures for coronavirus-hit firms from July was a key part of talks that all sides hope to wrap up this week.

Acting Health Minister Simon Harris, whose Fine Gael party are seeking to form a coalition with rivals Fianna Fail and the Green Party, said a draft policy programme could be agreed this week that would then require ratification from grassroots members of all parties.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

