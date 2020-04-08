Irish coronavirus-hit firms can tap extra 1 billion euros of liquidity

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has made an additional 1 billion euros in liquidity support available to firms reeling from the coronavirus lockdown of the economy, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said on Wednesday, promising there was more to come.

Small and medium-sized firms can tap the state development bank for a further 450 million euros of low interest loans and working capital. A 180 million euro fund for manufacturing, transport and logisics companies will also be leveraged up to 500 million euros with lending from financial markets.

“I know businesses are hurting right now and this is the first of a number of extra steps that we will be taking to ease the pressure. We are examining a number of options and will continue to act swiftly to support businesses as the situation develops,” Humphreys told a news conference.