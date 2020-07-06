Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 412,900

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell to 412,900 from 439,000 a week ago, government data showed on Monday, continuing a steady decline as the economy reopens.

Recipients of the payment, which is higher than regular jobless benefits and is due to be phased out next month, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April.

Almost 50,000 of those have moved to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, the employment affairs department said. An estimated 410,000 employees are currently receiving a subsidy, a total which has been broadly stable for the last four weeks.

Unemployment, including recipients of the temporary payment, stood at 22.5% at the end of June.