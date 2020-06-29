Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 439,000

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell by 6% week-on-week to 439,000, the lowest level in almost three months, government data showed on Monday.

Recipients of the payment, which is higher than regular jobless benefits and is due to be phased out in August, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April, before the gradual reopening of the economy began in mid-May. Unemployment stood at 26.1% including the payment at the end of May.

Just over 40,000 of those have moved to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, the employment affairs department said. Some 405,000 employees are currently receiving a wage subsidy, a total which fell slightly for the first time last week.