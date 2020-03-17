Ireland will advise elderly to stay home at some point in coronavirus fight

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s government will at a certain point advise the elderly and those with long-term illnesses to stay at home for weeks to try and save lives from the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in an address to the nation on Tuesday.

“At a certain point we will advise the elderly and people that have a long term illness to stay at home for several weeks. We are putting in place the systems to ensure that if you are one of them, you will have food, supplies and are checked on,” Varadkar said.

The prime minister added that the damage to the economy from the crisis will be significant and lasting, the bill enormous and that it may take years to pay.