Highest weekly fall in Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell by its largest weekly amount to 345,600 from 412,900, government data reflecting the further reopening of the economy showed on Monday.

Recipients of the payment, which is due to be phased out next month, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April before Ireland started gradually unwinding its coronavirus lockdown.

More than eight out of every 10 of those who closed their claims in the last week had returned to work, the employment affairs ministry said. An estimated 405,000 employees are currently signed up to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, a total which has been broadly stable since the end of May.