EU trade chief attended social event 'in good faith', Commission says

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attended “in good faith” a social event in Ireland that police are investigating for an alleged breach of regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the EU’s executive said on Friday.

“He attended this event on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish hotels Federation, that the arrangements proposed to be put in place for the event, were or would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines,” the spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Ireland’s agriculture minister resigned on Friday after he said he had damaged the national effort in fighting COVID-19 by attending the parliament golf society dinner with more than 80 guests at a hotel.

The European Commission spokeswoman did not respond when asked if Hogan would resign as European trade commissioner.