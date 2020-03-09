Ireland announces 3 billion euro package to fight coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A coronavirus advice notice is seen next to an anti-bacterial gel dispenser in a college in Dublin, Ireland, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) to provide additional funding to the health service, boost workers’ sick pay and offer liquidity assistance to businesses affected by the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

A package that could cost up to 2.4 billion euros was agreed to increase illness benefits so that all workers can abide by medical advice if they need to self-isolate, while the health department will be given an additional 435 million euros this year to “deal with a population impact over the coming months”.

An initial package for business will include 200 million euros in liquidity support for impacted firms, funding that acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said was set aside for a “no deal Brexit” last year but would now be re-purposed.