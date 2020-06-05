Business News
June 5, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irish hotels could reopen at end of June - Irish Times

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish hotels are set to be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, three weeks ahead of schedule, under a proposed speeding up of the government’s post-coronavirus reopening plan being discussed by cabinet on Friday, the Irish Times reported.

It also reported that, instead of the planned extension of a travel limit to 20 km (12 miles) from 5 km (three miles) to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control, the cabinet were discussing allowing people to travel anywhere within their county.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below