Irish hotels could reopen at end of June - Irish Times

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish hotels are set to be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, three weeks ahead of schedule, under a proposed speeding up of the government’s post-coronavirus reopening plan being discussed by cabinet on Friday, the Irish Times reported.

It also reported that, instead of the planned extension of a travel limit to 20 km (12 miles) from 5 km (three miles) to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control, the cabinet were discussing allowing people to travel anywhere within their county.